Rylee Borg and Kim Camilleri Lagana have just participated in the European Youth Olympic Festival Weightlifting Promotional Competition in Maribor.

Both athletes showcased their skills and secured podium positions in their respective categories.

Kim Camilleri Lagana, after her recent success at the Commonwealth Championships in India, performed exceptionally well once again, earning her second place in the female competition.

Despite being the youngest lifter, Camilleri Lagana managed to accumulate 210 points, to finish just behind Croatian lifter Chiara Reljac.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com