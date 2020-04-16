Mediterranean Aviation (Medavia) said on Thursday that although it had grounded its aircraft, it was still in operation.

The airline stopped flights and sacked its pilots and crews earlier this week as a consequence of air travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,

"The grounding of our fleet and consequent redundancies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic does not affect the other business areas and by no means is Medavia closing its doors," the company said.

"Medavia still employs over 200 people and through their efforts and unwavering loyalty, it can continue providing its portfolio of aviation services, including its aircraft maintenance facility which is still in operation.

It said its priority is to get back all personnel currently in outstations as safely and quickly as possible.