People with an innovative business or business idea have another chance to send in their application and be chosen to receive world class education in entrepre-neurship, mentorship and the support of investors and experts from the early stages of business development.

Some noteworthy proposals from Malta have already been received in response to a call competition to participate in MedFest 2019.

The deadline for submitting applications has now been extended to October 20, after a request made by the Sicilian counterparts.

Following an intense preparation, eight selected teams will have an opportunity to present their business idea at the prestigious pitch competition MedFest, which will be held on December 14 at the Valletta Campus of the University of Malta.

This is where an invited audience of international entrepreneurs and private investors will be ready to finance the best ideas.

MedFest 2019 is an innovative cross-border event, destined to transform the method in which investments take place in the Mediterranean, starting with Malta and Sicily. It is organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship & Business Incubation (CEBI) of the University of Malta, the Takeoff Business Incubator, Malta Enterprise and Business First.

MedFest is destined to promote, support and enable innovative business ideas and solutions, aimed at improving renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, intelligent environment, waste treatment, food waste, green building, smart building, biotechnology, bioinformatics, medical devices, digital health care, assistive technologies, circular economy and social inclusion.

MedFest 2019 within the I Know project (Interegional Key Networking for Open Innovation empowerment) is funded by the European Regional Development Fund. For more information visit https://takeoff.org.mt/seedfundawards/i-know/?preview=true&_thumbnail_id=4460 or e-mail info@takeoff.org.mt.