The prime minister had extended the term of a Committee of Experts he had tasked with reviewing the media laws.

The committee's term expired on January 11 but was extended to June at the request of its chairman, judge Michael Mallia.

The committee was set up a year ago as recommended by the Public Inquiry into the circumstances leading to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Its brief is to analyse the journalism and media sector in Malta, underline areas which require development and make recommendations to the prime minister.

The committee is composed of a number of editors and academics linked to the media sector. Judge Mallia had also chaired the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry.