An international group of media freedom watchdogs is seeking a meeting with Robert Abela over the need for "urgent reforms" after the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement, the NGOs noted that judicial proceedings had made very limited progress despite a broad outcry for full justice and accountability for Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated outside her home by a car bomb in October 2017.

The NGOs called out the government for being slow to implement press freedom reforms recommended by the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia's murder.

It has also failed to organise proper public consultation on legislative proposals in this regard, the NGOs said.

On Monday, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) warned the government that it will pull out of the media reform process unless legislation on media protection is opened for consultation.

The NGOs said its representatives will focus on the "other systemic failings" that continue to negatively affect Malta’s press freedom climate.

The NGOs include ARTICLE 19 Europe, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), the International Press Institute (IPI) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF).