Rafael Nadal said Friday that without the media “we will not be the athletes that we are today” as Naomi Osaka became increasingly isolated over her decision to boycott all French Open press commitments.

Japanese star Osaka caused a stir at Roland Garros by announcing that she will refuse to carry out any media activity at the tournament, claiming she fears the effect of them on her mental health.

The four-time major winner believes the traditional post-match inquests are akin to “kicking people when they are down”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta