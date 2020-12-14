Medical students slammed the Health Ministry for "failing to safeguard the quality of medical education in Malta", after mediation talks over Barts medical students stalled.

The talks kicked off following the ministry's refusal to fully disclose the conditions for Barts Medical School students at Mater Dei Hospital as requested by the Malta Medical Students' Association (MMSA) and the University of Malta students’ council (KSU).

"The health ministry is maintaining that it can only be an honest broker between the University of Malta and Barts when in reality they are not just the broker but the regulator," KSU president Matthew Xuereb told Times of Malta.

The student associations have long called out the authorities for lack of transparency over the agreement that was reached by the government with the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

This was especially pertinent since Barts medical students were putting a strain on the system and denying University of Malta students full access to the academic staff at Mater Dei, according to the associations.

"The response received from the ministry during the mediation process makes it clear that it is reluctant to ensure that the quality of medical education for University of Malta students is not compromised," MMSA and KSU said in a press statement on Monday.

A Freedom of Information Act request was filed by the student bodies on September 11 of last year, asking for documents involving agreements between the ministry and Barts.

However, the request was denied, and during the mediation process that followed, a set of proposals presented by the student associations to ensure "optimal" medical education for local and Barts students, was not responded to in a "satisfactory manner".

MMSA and KSU remain "adamant" that there is no room for compromise with the interests of their members.

"We call on the authorities to take heed of our requests and recognise the urgency for action. MMSA and KSU look forward to a constructive discussion with all stakeholders including the Minister for Health to ensure an agreeable and sustainable outcome for all."