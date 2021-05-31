Mediation provides a mechanism for the solution of disputes. I strongly believe that it is the solution to the endemic problems to be found in our justice system. This is because it avoids conflicts by preventing a dispute from being brought before our courts of justice. It provides for a peaceful resolution and pragmatic solutions. It is a cheaper and speedier alternative to litigation, indeed to arbitration, which are both confrontational.

Mediation is the foremost mechanism in the various techniques that make up the body of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) – alternative to proceedings which lead to judgments, awards or other decisive decisions made by a third party. Other ADR techniques are negotiation, conciliation, mini-trials and dispute management. There are many different areas where the mediation process is or can be applied. It can be arbitrary, as in the case of our family court for example, or voluntary as in the case of civil or commercial disputes, which are the focus of this paper.

The origins of mediation and ADR in general can be traced back to the 1970s in the US, later being extended to other common law countries such as Canada, the UK and Australia. European civil law jurisdictions followed suit later, with Malta formally introducing mediation with the enactment of the Mediation Act and the setting up of the Malta Mediation Centre in 2004.

Mediation can be described as a process which leads to the resolution of a dispute through the agreement of the parties with the assistance of a neutral third party, but without the involvement of a judge or arbitrator. The key factor is agreement, rather than adjudication, where there is normally a winner and a loser. Mediation can also be referred to as structured negotiation, dispute management or conflict prevention.

When disputing parties agree to refer their issue to mediation, they would first agree on the identity of a mediator, normally, but not necessarily, from a panel of mediators who are trained and accredited in mediation techniques. They would then enter into a formal, written agreement between themselves and the mediator. Such agreement would be fully confidential, both for the parties and the mediator, as also for any representatives of the parties.

The parties and the mediator must agree on all the terms of the mediation, including the mediator’s fee. This, notwithstanding any arrangements as to logistics and time frames, for example, would be loose and flexible. It is essential that where the parties are represented by a third party or the party is a company or other legal entity, evidence of authorisation and binding representation is produced on the agreement.

Following the conclusion of the mediation agreement, the parties would exchange and each party would present to the mediator a concise summary stating its case, and copies of all documents which are referred to in the summary and which may be referred to during the mediation. This full disclosure is essential to a smooth mediation which requires utmost trust. The mediator, after examining all documentation, may, if it is deemed appropriate or at the request of the parties, seek clarifications or explanations.

The mediator must abide by the terms of the mediation agreement and will determine the procedure to be followed after consultation with the parties. He must also openly declare any conflict of interest which he feels he may have, such as family ties or having represented one of the parties in any capacity at some point in time. This may also relate to a member of his firm or other organisation. Once again it must be stressed that trust during the mediation process is essential.

The mediation process would commence with a plenary session with the participation of all the parties (after all, a mediation may involve multiple parties) as well as their representatives and advisers, should this be the case. Each party would restate his case, lay down his claim and make his submissions in support thereof.

At the request of a party or at the suggestion of the mediator, the parties may break up into separate rooms for private sessions. These are known as ‘caucuses’.

The mediator may shuttle between one room and the other to exchange information and points of view and propose possible solutions. Mediators must be particularly sensitive during caucuses, which is a very delicate stage. The mediator may prod and make reasonable suggestions, based on his conclusions and feelings based on what he has heard in the plenary session. Rather than say to a party, “you should say”, he would say “what if I propose?”

The key factor is agreement, rather than adjudication, where there is normally a winner and a loser

Indeed, the mediator must be very cautious throughout the mediation process. Disputing parties are naturally wary and prone to suspicion. If the mediator loses the trust of any of the parties, then the whole process will collapse or, at least, make it very difficult to get things back on track. A mediator’s skills, ranging from effective communication through tone of speech and body language to empathy and a clear understanding, are crucial.

When a mediator feels that sufficient progress has been achieved or at the request of one of the parties or, alternatively, that there is no way forward, then the process will move back to the plenary for concluding discussions and conclusion, or abandonment, whatever may be the case. A normal effective mediation would not last more than two or three days. After that, its success would be doubtful and the mediator may choose to terminate.

A mediation is terminated when:

• a written settlement agreement is concluded;

• a party withdraws from the mediation;

• the mediator decides that mediation is unlikely to result in a settlement;

• the mediator retires for any reason.

When an agreement is reached, this must be reduced to writing and signed by the parties, in order to be binding and enforceable in a court of law. This would normally be drafted and reviewed by the parties’ respective legal advisers or, alternatively, at the request of the parties, by the mediator himself. Such agreement can be enforced before a court just like any other private writing. Should an agreement not be reached, the parties may request the mediator to produce a non-binding recommendation on terms of settlement. The settlement agreement shall not be revealed, provided it is honoured.

It is important to note that the mediation is fully confidential. It is held behind closed doors, unlike a normal hearing in a court of law; thus, there’s no public scrutiny or media coverage. All persons involved in the process are bound to confidentiality with regard to documentation produced and information shared in the mediation; even as to the very fact that a mediation has taken place. Such documentation and information cannot be produced as evidence in a court of law, except insofar as they would have been available in any event.

In line with the paramount element of confidentiality, a mediator cannot be called as a witness, consultant, arbitrator or expert in any litigation or arbitration in relation to a subsequent dispute without the written consent or recorded declaration of all parties.

Furthermore, in order for the mediator to be free and unencumbered in his considerations and any recommendations he may put forward, he shall not be liable to the parties for any act or omission in connection with his service as mediator, unless such act or omission is fraudulent or involves wilful misconduct.

In conclusion, some advantages of mediation are:

• it is ‘user-friendly’, speedier and less expensive than other dispute resolution procedures;

• it enables parties to look to interests rather than rights;

• it can produce flexible and imaginative settlement agreements;

• the final outcome is determined by the parties themselves;

• the whole process takes place on a confidential and ‘without prejudice basis’;

• it enables parties to continue, indeed strengthen, commercial relationships after dispute resolution, avoiding bitterness and division;

• it mitigates the entrenched litigation culture and educates potential litigants;

• any litigation or arbitration in relation to the dispute may be commenced or continued, notwithstanding the mediation.

This overview is not only aimed at promoting the advantages of mediation to disputing parties, in that it avoids the lengthy and cumbersome proceedings before our courts of law, of which so many complain, but also in lifting at least some of the burden to which our courts are subjected and, as a result, the perennial headaches suffered by the authorities. After all, time is money, formal court proceedings are a trauma for many and costs could be hefty. Mediation is truly a realistic solution to all this.

Dr Austin Sammut is an accredited mediator with the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (London) and an associate with the Singapore Mediation Centre. He is a mediator at the Malta Mediation Centre and an arbitrator at the Malta Arbitration Centre.