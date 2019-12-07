Doctors on Saturday became the latest professional lobby to call for an immediate return to political stability, saying the ongoing political crisis was having a “corrosive effect” on the nation’s social fabric.



The Medical Association of Malta said that international questions about Malta’s reputation were also affecting the medical sector and risked tarnishing the reputation of local medical schools.



“The training of our young specialists depends on the good reputation of our teaching institutions in the EU,” the MAM said. “It is of fundamental importance that this training is not unfavourably affected by undue procrastination at the political level.”



The association, which has been at loggerheads with the government over its decision to privatise three state hospitals, said that the deal had not had the desired outcomes and instead caused further reputational damage.



It called for “immediate steps” to be taken to allow institutions to work without interference.



“This cannot happen without a change at the top,” the MAM said.