Airport authorities have confirmed that a “medical occurrence” was reported on a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh on Wednesday, but would divulge no further details.

In a brief statement, an airport spokesperson said that “a medical occurrence was reported on board arriving flight FR 6695”.

“The established precautionary measures are being taken by the local health authorities so as to ensure everyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said.

The statement did not say how many passengers were involved or what the medical issue was.

When contacted by Times of Malta, an airport spokesperson would not divulge any further details or say whether the "medical occurrence" was related to the coronavirus.

They instead referred to an ongoing press briefing by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

When contacted later, a Health Ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta two persons needed "medical assistance" and an ambulance was dispatched to established what assistance they needed.

"Because of the present situation, everyone is being asked to fill in a passenger locator forms in case there is a need for them to be traced," the spokesperson said.

During the press briefing, Abela confirmed the involved passengers had been taken to Mater Dei but gave no additional information.

A passenger waiting to board the same plane from Malta to Edinburgh said the flight has delayed by some three hours. No details have been given as to why this was. The passengers were informed of the delay at around 10am on Wednesday.

The latest update to passengers was that the flight would be departing at 2.45pm. Boarding eventually began at around 3.25pm.