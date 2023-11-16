Fourteen Maltese medical specialist associations have in a statement expressed solidarity with medical doctors in the Gaza Strip who are working under extreme duress in the middle of a war zone; under siege; without electricity, water and food supplies and without provision of medicines.

They observed that Medecins Sans Frontieres had described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, with the hospitals being overwhelmed.

The associations urged the Maltese government and Malta's representatives on the UN Security Council to strongly call for a cessation of hostilities and for full protection of medical facilities in accordance with international law on humanitarian protection.

The statement was issued by the Maltese Association of Radiologists and Nuclear Medicine Physicians (MARNMP), Maltese Association of Psychiatry (MAP), Malta Pediatric Association (MPA), Malta Association of Ophthalmologists (MAO), Malta College of Family Doctors (MCFD), Association of Anaesthesiologists of Malta (AAM), Geriatric Medicine Society of Malta (GMSM), Association of Emergency Physicians of Malta (AEPM), Malta College of Pathologists, Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (MCOG), Malta Association of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Maltese Association of Dermatology & Venereology (MADV), Malta Association of Public Health Medicine (MAPHM) and the Association of Surgeons of Malta (ASM).