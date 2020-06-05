A medical student at the University of Malta is penning an e-book about COVID-19 in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Called COVID-19, The Reason Why the Earth Stood Still, it details the effects of the virus on the human body – physically and mentally, as well as how COVID-19 spreads.

“I had written an article about COVID-19 which caught the attention of Dr Syed Rizvi from New York. During an interview with Rizvi, he told me that he was working in collaboration with WHO, CDC and Columbia University of New York to publish a book about COVID-19," Rebecca Caruana, a second-year medical student told Education Minister Owen Bonnici.

"Two days following the interview I met the international team working on this project which included Rizvi, Dr Pippasha Khan from London and Daniel Hrbolio from Melbourne,