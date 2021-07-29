The Malta Medical Students' Association (MMSA) has distanced itself from vaccine-hesitant medical students as it reiterated its position in favour of vaccination.

In a post on Facebook, the association dissociated itself from the opinion of any medical students who voiced opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and said the overwhelming majority of its 700+ members recognised the strong scientific evidence supporting the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are "safe and efficacious tools" that are key to fighting the current pandemic.

It said a large number of medical students have been assisting in the response to the pandemic by administering COVID-19 vaccines, and almost all medical students have been vaccinated.

Consequently, it supported the stance of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery on the matter and urges public to get vaccinated.

MMSA said it has been publicly vocal on multiple occasions on the matter, showing support for vaccination through multiple social media campaigns and even through a policy paper highlighting the importance of vaccination, and debunking certain misconceptions.