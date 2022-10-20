Global supply chain disruptions are behind the recent shortage in a number of medications offered for free by the government, according to sources in the industry.

While Brexit and the war in Ukraine play a part in the shortage, the main issues are actually a result of global problems with supply chains. In recent months, all countries were impacted by such issues at various levels, sources said.

This meant that even if Malta imports medicine from a country in Europe, this country could be experiencing its own supply issues that delayed delivery.

“Say we get the medicine from Germany… German suppliers might be, at the same time, getting aluminium foil from China or Russia.

"The shortage of the medicine is affecting patients of all ages, including young children who rely on the medication to maintain their day-to-day routine, which includes going to school"

“The problem becomes more complicated since packaging material or medicinal casing is also subject to shortages and supply chain delays. There are rigorous labelling and packaging obligations which need to be adhered to in this sector with little to no room for manoeuvre,” one source said.

Times of Malta reported on Thursday that patients with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are being forced to pay hundreds of euros for medication that is usually supplied for free by the government.

When contacted, a government spokesperson said the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit (CPSU) is expecting the medication to arrive “in the coming days”.

“Since these products are being imported from the UK, a different registration process must be triggered due to Brexit, which unfortunately lengthens the procurement process,” the spokesperson said.

According to the sources, it is also “not right to point fingers either at POYC or CPSU”.

“The issue is occurring from the supply side because the diminished supply of medicines received is being distributed at lesser volumes than orders claimed by individual B2B clients.

“This practice is being exerted to accommodate as many business clients as possible. What is unfortunate is that the government still enforces penalties on agreements which, as explained, are beyond the control of local importers,” the sources said.

Supply chain issues have made headlines in recent months, especially in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

In a recent survey by EY and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, some 64 per cent of respondents listed supply chain concerns as being a challenge for their business, with 34 per cent citing difficulties in sourcing materials due to supplier shortages, 19 per cent an increase in material and component costs, 19 per cent labour shortages on the local market and 11 per cent pointing fingers at an increase in freight costs.