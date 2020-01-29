Fort St Angelo as we know it today is much different from how it looked in

medieval times when it was known as the Castrum Maris (Castle by the Sea).

Historical documents shed light about some aspects of this period, including

details of weapons and supplies that were used in the castle.

On Sunday, Heritage Malta will be hosting a medieval re-enactment by the Historical Re-enactment Group Malta (HRGM) with the theme ‘Aspects of the Castrum Maris’ at Fort St Angelo.

The public may visit between 10am and 4pm as re-enactors will recreate the scene at around 1400. Regular admission ticket prices

apply.

On the same occasion, at 10am, a Curator’s Tour of Upper Fort St Angelo

(administered by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta) will focus on the

medieval history of the fort with a particular focus on the historical fabric found

within the area, which dates from the Middle Ages. The tour includes the Castellan’s, House, St Anne Chapel and the Round Tower.

Ticket prices for this tour: Adults - €15, Seniors and Students – €10, Children – €8.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org