The Compagnia San Michele will conduct a whole day re-enactment tomorrow from 10am onwards at the medieval church of Santa Maria of Bir Miftuħ, limits of Gudja, illustrating the 1591 visit to the church by papal envoy Mgr Pietro Dusina and the subsequent alterations made to the church.

After Mass at 10am there will be guided tours and stands selling crafts inspired by the period.

Admission is free but donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa for the church’s maintenance will be appreciated.