The biggest worry perhaps for Barcelona at the end of another Clasico defeat at Camp Nou on Sunday was that Real Madrid hardly even celebrated.

This was a victory that sent Madrid five points clear of their opponents, a healthy gap even at this early stage of a La Liga season that has 29 games to go.

It was Madrid’s fourth consecutive Clasico victory, the first time that has happened in 56 years, and it left Barca sitting eighth at full-time, ninth by the end of the weekend.

There were things to admire in Barcelona’s performance. They had more of the ball, more shots and might have managed a draw if Sergino Dest had shown a cooler head in front of goal.

