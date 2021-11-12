MeDirect Bank Malta has launched a referral programme whereby existing customers receive €50 for every friend who signs up with the bank. New referred customers benefitting from this offer will also get €50 in their new bank account.

As part of this initiative, MeDirect Malta clients who refer their family members or friends to the bank can receive up to a maximum of €500 for the first 10 successful referrals using the unique referral code that is assigned to them.

Existing clients can get their own unique referral code by logging in via MeDirect’s mobile app or internet banking. One can then share the referral code and, in turn, those friends interested in becoming a member of the MeDirect Bank family would need to input this code during the simple and easy online onboarding process.

No deposited amount is required when opening a new account with MeDirect Bank Malta to benefit from this offer. There is no catch and no hidden charges. Once the application to become a customer is complete, both the customer who referred a friend as well as the new MeDirect Bank Malta customer will receive €50 each in their accounts.

“We believe that this incentive will help grow our family of customers who are enjoying digital banking from the comfort of their home through MeDirect’s online banking and mobile app. We believe we offer the best customer service in Malta when it comes to banking and investing and we are looking forward to welcoming new customers,” said Ingrid Micallef, senior manager, products and marketing.

In addition to these benefits, new customers can enjoy superior rates and will not incur into account or maintenance fees. Through MeDirect Bank Malta, one can save and invest money as well as take out a home loan. MeDirect Bank Malta offers also wealth management solutions.