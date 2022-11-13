Following the successful launch of the ‘Buy Commission-Free’ campaign earlier this year, MeDirect Bank Malta is relaunching this offer through which all brokerage fees are waived when purchasing securities available through the bank’s WealthTech mobile app, online platform, as well as through its investment centres in person.

The campaign is valid until December 9.

In addition, MeDirect continued enhancing its capabilities and has launched a new functionality on its WealthTech trading platform − longer durations.

This will allow clients to submit orders, to buy or sell equities and ETFs on international stock exchanges with an expiry of up to six months in the future. Such orders will elapse after six months if the set limit price was not met in the market, unless cancelled manually. Clients, therefore, now have the possibility of placing orders for such securities with the following three parameters: day order, good until cancelled, as well as good until date.

Customers can choose their preferred investment from a huge selection of over 4,400 securities, including equities listed on 17 international stock exchanges, several ETFs and mutual funds managed by international leading fund houses, and also a selection of local and international bonds.

The MeDirect WealthTech app enables clients to have an all-in-one banking solution which gives clients full control of their finances from one single platform, allowing them to monitor and manage their day-to-day finances, savings and investments.

Ian Dingli, head of Digital Channels and UX/UI, at MeDirect, said: “We continuously strive to provide our clients with the best tools on the market to satisfy their investment needs. This is one of the many improvements that we will be delivering over the coming months. We will continue enhancing our offering in line with our brand promise of making investments simple and accessible to all.”

The Buy Commission-Free offer includes mutual fund buy orders, submitted by December 9, as well as equity, ETF and bond buy orders, also executed until December 9.

Buy orders executed after the end of the promotion will incur the fees stipulated in the tariffs and charges document, which is available on the MeDirect Malta website. Stock exchange transaction fees, taxes on stock exchange transactions and other third-party costs will continue to apply, alongside the current fees for sell transactions. Terms and conditions apply and can be found on https://promo.medirect.com.mt/buy-commission-free/.

MeDirect Malta is the island’s first digital bank and offers clients access to market-leading financial products and services. Earlier this year, MeDirect revamped its brand.

As part of its new brand position, it aims on providing exceptional customer and user experience, by providing all the necessary tools for its clients to manage their money their own way. The rebranding project is part of a larger transformation plan that aims to position MeDirect as a leading international WealthTech, embodying the new identity while supporting the longer-term delivery of a Wealth SuperApp.

If one is not a client of MeDirect, they can be guided online on how to open an account with the bank and be able to benefit from this offer by visiting https://onboarding.medirect.com.mt/star. For more information, clients may contact MeDirect Bank on 2557 4400.

The promotional offer is for a limited time only. Terms and conditions apply. MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371) and investment services under the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370).