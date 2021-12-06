MeDirect Bank Malta has upgraded its eBanking investment platform providing users a more intuitive design and easy access to over 4,000 securities. The platform offers customers the opportunity to choose their preferred investment from a huge selection of equities listed on 17 international stock exchanges, several ETFs and Mutual Funds managed by international and leading fund houses, together with a selection of local and international bonds.

The upgrade includes also the introduction of real-time pricing on equities and ETFs. This ensures that customers, using MeDirect for their trading, can benefit from the latest information and prices making it easier to take advantage of any trading opportunities.

Moreover, the new user interface features improved search facilities, including guided searches, as well as different options of how the information can be viewed on the platform through enhancements made in the dashboard functionality and other screens.

In addition to these enhancements, MeDirect customers can continue to benefit from competitive tariffs when trading online that have now been reviewed to ensure that the fees are simplified and transparent.

Pawel Malukiewicz, Group Head – Channels and Customer Experience at MeDirect Bank Malta said: “This improved investment platform is a result of the feedback received by the Bank’s clients and employees, who continue to push the brand to continuously develop our products and services. We thank all those involved for their dedication and hard work, truly placing MeDirect as Malta’s first digital bank.”

Chris Portelli, Chief Technology Officer for the banking group, added: “We are constantly evolving our technology stack, working on various exciting projects and are also delighted to announce that in the next few weeks we will also be introducing investment functionalities to our mobile application.”

MeDirect Bank continues to work on the further development of its digital channels to offer its clients more innovation. Recently, this work has been recognised as the bank won the ‘Best use of Technology in Business Transformation’ category at the 2021 eBusiness Awards organised by Tech.MT. The accolade confirmed MeDirect’s status as Malta’s first digital bank.

To celebrate this milestone, MeDirect has decided to launch a promotion whereby all new customers who join the bank and invest a minimum of €5,000 will receive a cashback of €100. This offer is available until January 31, 2022. Further information, including the terms and conditions, can be found at https://promo.medirect.com.mt/receive-100-cash-back

MeDirect is also organising a giveaway, giving all its customers, who trade and invest with them, the opportunity to win exclusive prizes. Over the same time period, anyone who buys any security through the MeDirect platform with a minimum investment amount of €100, will be in with a chance of winning an iPhone 13 Pro Max (that will be drawn monthly) and a voucher of €250 from The Point Shopping Mall, which will be drawn on a weekly basis. Further information, including the terms and conditions, can be found at https://promo.medirect.com.mt/trade-and-win

Promotional offers mentioned are for a limited time only and terms & conditions apply.MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371) and investment services under the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370).