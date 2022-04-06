MeDirect Bank Malta has launched a ‘Buy Commission-Free’ campaign whereby clients are not charged any brokerage fees when purchasing securities available through the MeDirect Bank’s mobile app, e-banking platform and in person, through its investment centres. The campaign is valid for the month of April.

Customers can choose their preferred investment from a selection of over 4,300 securities, including equities listed on 17 international stock exchanges, several ETFs and mutual funds managed by international and leading fund houses, together with a selection of local and international bonds.

Adrian Vella, head of MeDirect’s investment network, said: “We wanted to give our existing and future customers an opportunity to experience our superior online investment capabilities by being able to invest at zero commissions without having to compromise on quality and service.”

The Buy Commission-Free offer includes mutual fund buy orders submitted by April 30, as well as equity, ETF and bond buy orders executed until April 30.

Buy orders executed after the end of the promotion will incur the fees stipulated in the tariffs and charges document, which is available on the MeDirect Malta website.

Stock exchange transaction fees, taxes on stock exchange transactions and other third-party costs will continue to apply, alongside the current fees for sell transactions. Terms and conditions apply and can be found on https://promo.medirect.com.mt/free-buy/

MeDirect Bank Malta is the island’s first digital bank and offers its clients access to market-leading financial products. Earlier this year, MeDirect Bank Malta launched trading services through its mobile app which allows users to invest real-time while on the move from anywhere. The MeDirect mobile app enables clients to have an all-in-one banking solution which gives clients full control of their finances from one single platform, allowing them to monitor and manage their day-to-day finances, savings and investments.

If one is not a client of MeDirect, they can be guided online on how to open an account with the bank and be able to benefit from this offer by clicking on https://onboarding.medirect.com.mt/start.

For more information, contact MeDirect Bank on 2557 4400 or visit www.medirect.com.mt.