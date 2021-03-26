MeDirect, a digital bank delivering access to market-leading financial products, is expanding its product suite by launching their home loan product in the Maltese market.

The launch of home loans is part of MeDirect Bank’s strategy of diversifying its product range in the local market. Whether clients are looking to buy a new property or refinance their existing home loan, MeDirect helps remove the complexity of taking out a home loan, and ensures a personalised service, with a faster and market-leading turnaround, for the issuance of sanction letters.

Appreciating that buying a home is one of the most stressful experiences in one’s life, MeDirect’s advisers are set up to being there in helping clients every step of the way, having the flexibility of setting up meetings around clients’ schedules and preferred locations.

Time is valuable and, therefore, the bank created one of the easiest processes on the island by enabling clients to submit all home loan documentation required online, therefore reducing the number of times a client would need to physically visit the bank’s offices. MeDirect Bank Malta will be assisting clients with the financing for both their primary and secondary residential properties, at competitive rates.

MeDirect will not be charging any loan processing, booking, commitment or legal fees which are typically associated when taking out a home loan. In addition, the bank will be partially refunding notarial and/or architect fees to its clients.

Arnaud Denis, chief executive officer of MeDirect, said: “Offering innovative and attractive home loans to the Maltese market is part of our core strategy in continuing to deepen and broaden our pro­duct offering and relationships with our clients.”

He added: “Our focus is to provide a differentiated service from the current market players, primarily, a more digitalised approach with faster turnaround time frames and competitive pricing strategy. This will be achieved through customer-centric home loan advisers, together with fair and transparent fees.”

Interested clients may contact MeDirect Bank on 2557 4400 or on MTMortgages@medirect.com.mt. One can also obtain more information by visiting www.medirect.com.mt/home-loans, where among other information, one can also find a home loan calculator to estimate one’s eligible maximum loan amount and also get an idea of what the monthly loan repayments will be.

As part of a growing pan-European banking group, MeDirect Bank is one of the largest banks in Malta, focusing on servicing the needs of its clients through the provision of advanced digital banking solutions with its main aim of providing intuitive, easy-to-use banking experience for its clients.