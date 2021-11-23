MeDirect Bank Malta has won the ‘Best use of Technology in Business Transformation’ category at the 2021 eBusiness Awards.

The eBusiness Awards are organised by Tech.MT and are aimed at celebrating the successes in technology and promote the most innovative initiatives in the eBusiness community in Malta. These accolades are an endorsement of Maltese success in delivering projects, initiatives, solutions or other achievements in the digital field.

The ‘Best use of Technology in Business Transformation’ category rewards innovation, originality, scope, outcome and external impact. The award also recognises any positive contribution the innovation brings towards environmental sustainability.

“We are truly honoured and proud to be recognised for our efforts in being Malta’s first digital bank. Specifically, the eBusiness award focuses on the success of our new onboarding infrastructure that helps new clients complete their application in a matter of minutes in all countries we operate in,” said Arnaud Denis, MeDirect Group CEO.

MeDirect’s top priority is to provide their customers with the best experience through digital innovation and is therefore continuously adapting to respond to customers’ changing banking needs. The suite of savings and wealth products are available to customers digitally through a best-in-class mobile app and online banking platform.

In 2019, MeDirect embarked on a transformation journey to become a retail-focused digital bank. Through this journey, MeDirect’s technology underwent an impressive transformation, with the bank’s offering excelling at par with the best FinTech companies on the market.

Pawel Malukiewicz, Group Head – Channels and Customer Experience at MeDirect Bank Malta, said: “This overhaul would not be possible without the direct insights of the Bank’s clients, who continue to push the brand to develop our products and services.”

The award is a great recognition of MeDirect’s successful transformation of the customer application process into a digital one. The new and simplified onboarding process was introduced in the last quarter of 2020, with the aim of significantly reducing onboarding time. The transformation process helped MeDirect improve both its efficiency as well as its customer reach, resulting in an increase of onboarded customers. The Group has also successfully deployed this upgraded onboarding process in Malta and Belgium.

Chris Portelli, Chief Technology Officer at MeDirect Bank Malta, said: “Such an award would not be possible without the top talent at MeDirect – this is one of the main pillars for the success of MeDirect’s technology transformation. As I thank all those involved for their dedication and hard work, I look forward to our upcoming releases within the digital onboarding space and other key initiatives MeDirect has been working on the past few months, including cards and other innovations in the investment space”.

MeDirect Bank forms part of MDB Group, Malta’s third largest banking group in terms of total assets and is a systemically important bank, supervised by the European Central Bank and Malta Financial Services Authority in Malta. The Group currently operates with a retail-centric strategy in both Belgium and Malta and offers customers a safe and convenient way to deposit their savings, together with an easy-to-use wealth platform with a wide range of investment products.