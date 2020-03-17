MeDirect has announced it has implemented the necessary contingency measures to allow the bank to be able to continue operating on a business as usual basis via remote working, in the case of a lockdown decided by the authorities or if it is negatively affected by the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Over the past days, the bank has taken the necessary steps and contingency measures so that staff now have the capability to work remotely from their homes,” said Arnaud Denis, group CEO of MeDirect.

“This means that our clients can seamlessly continue to benefit from our services both online and over the phone, and our staff will be there to assist them.”

At this stage, the bank is not implementing a mandatory work-from-home policy, but any staff members who ask to work from home are being given the flexibility to do so. If the need arises, MeDirect is ready to implement procedures whereby all staff can operate remotely, with no adverse impact on clients.

“I would like to warmly thank all of our colleagues at MeDirect, especially the IT staff, for the quick turnaround in being able to ensure all employees are equipped with the necessary remote working capability,” said Denis.

The advice from health experts is that avoiding non-essential contact is one way of preventing the spread of the virus, and thus the bank encourages clients to make greater use of its online services or to contact their financial adviser by phone should they need advice.

MeDirect’s Wealth Support team can be reached on 2557 4400 Monday to Friday from 8am till 6pm and Saturday from 9am till 1pm or at customerservice@medirect.com.mt, and remain available to assist clients with any queries.

MeDirect reminds its clients that it has issued important guidelines for clients to ensure they are well prepared to access their accounts and investments in the simplest way possible. The guidelines are available at https://www.medirect.com.mt/updates/news/news-articles/coronavirus-prepare-and-prevent-for-more-peace-of-mind

In the current uncertain economic environment, MeDirect pays particular attention to protecting the bank with enhanced risk management and we continue monitoring the current pandemic in close collaboration with the authorities and take all necessary measures to safeguard the bank, its staff and its clients.