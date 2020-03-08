MeDirect Group recently organised a townhall meeting for all its employees in Malta, Belgium and London as part of its ongoing internal communications programme.

During this interactive and informative event, the banking group outlined the achievements of 2019 and focused on the execution of the bank’s growth strategy for the period 2020-2022.

Arnaud Denis, group chief executive officer of MeDirect, thanked all employees for their work throughout 2019 and highlighted the main objectives for this year.

Various bank officials and employees presented the initiatives being undertaken in various areas, with particular focus on customer service.

MeDirect colleagues in Belgium and London participated via video-conferencing and employees in all locations interacted by asking questions live as well as via a mobile conferencing app.

In addition, the employees split up into various sessions to brainstorm on several issues and suggestions to constantly improve the bank.

“We hold townhalls regularly throughout the year to ensure our team is updated on what is going on in our bank – in Malta, Belgium and London. Following 2019, which was characterised by a significant transformation of the bank, we are now well placed to further transform and grow our business within our risk appetite as well as embark on various initiatives aimed at offering best-in-class customer service,” Denis said.

Our goal is to continue enhancing our omni-channel approach to ensure seamless banking services across our customer touchpoints

He added: “Over the past years, MeDirect has invested in developing state-of-the-art online banking and investment platforms, which add convenience and ease to managing the clients’ banking and investment needs. Our goal is to continue enhancing our omni-channel approach to ensure seamless banking services across our customer touchpoints.”

The bank in Malta is currently investing in its new investment centre at its headquarters at The Centre, Tigné Point, Sliema. The new investment centre will provide superior banking support and investment services to the bank’s customers.

MeDirect is fast becoming one of Malta’s and Belgium’s digital challenger banks, offering leading savings and wealth management services. MeDirect Bank Malta plc is currently Malta’s third largest bank, directly supervised by the ECB and by the MFSA.

The bank is one of the largest private-sector employers in Malta and is committed to be a great working place.