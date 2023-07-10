MeDirect Malta has launched its first card service, giving customers the opportunity to apply for a debit card which can be used globally, wherever Mastercard is accepted. The launch of the new card, which can be obtained for free, means that customers can now easily access and spend the money held in their MeDirect accounts anywhere in the world. Cards can be ordered and managed fully online through MeDirect’s banking platform and mobile app. Customers can apply for both physical and virtual cards which can be used for in store and online purchases as well as to make cash withdrawals.

To celebrate this launch, MeDirect is also giving its customers an opportunity of winning some fantastic prizes throughout this summer. By using their MeDirect debit card for transactions, customers will be given one entry ticket to the competition with every transaction they carry out. The prizes for each month include a €1,000 voucher from Scan and a luxurious weekend break at The Westin Dragonara Resort. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to win a weekly prize of a €250 voucher to be used at any outlet of The Point. Further information, including the terms and conditions, can be found at https://promo.medirect.com.mt/card-win/.

Pawel Malukiewicz, Group Head – Channels and Customer Experience at MeDirect Group, said: “The launch of debit cards for our customers in Malta is an important step for MeDirect. Our mission, as Malta’s first digital bank, is to give customers the power to manage their money in the way they want to. Obtaining a MeDirect debit card is a simple and hassle-free process, completed entirely online with just a few clicks. The launch of cards is just one more step in MeDirect’s ongoing growth and transformation strategy.”

In addition to offering the services normally associated with debit cards, the MeDirect debit card, which is a free service, will offer the facility to seamlessly use current accounts in different currencies such as Euro, US Dollars or British Sterling. This means customers can make purchases in those currencies without attracting any foreign exchange charges at the point of purchase. MeDirect customers also enjoy additional benefits including free bank account transfers and no commitment and payment fees on their current accounts.

More information on MeDirect’s debit cards is available at https://www.medirect.com.mt/pay/cards/.

This is a marketing communication by MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc. MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371). Promotion is for a limited time only. Terms and conditions apply.