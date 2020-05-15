MeDirect Malta has launched its mobile banking app which allows the bank’s clients to view their balances and investments and provide them with the ability to carry out financial transactions using their smartphones, while on the move.

The app is available on both Android and IOS smartphones, and can be downloaded for free on Google Play and the App Store.

The MeDirect mobile app offers clients a convenient way to take control of their finances by viewing their savings account balances and transaction history as well as monitoring the progress of their savings and investments. It allows users to transfer funds between their own accounts and to third parties. One can also add, remove or edit saved beneficiaries, while also copying details such as IBAN and BIC to facilitate the transferring of funds.

MeDirect has developed the app in-house and has ensured the highest level of security for its users through the MeCode functionality, which allows one to log in securely onto the online banking platform. Users can log in the app and make payments using various biometric technologies such as touch ID, face ID or the more traditional six-digit PIN.

For more information, visit www.medirect.com.mt/mobile-app.