MeDirect Malta is once again supporting ŻfinMalta, the National Dance Company, ahead of a busy and exciting 2023-24 season. MeDirect’s support, part of its ongoing commitment to the arts in Malta, will help ŻfinMalta in the production of several performances, its numerous community and educational outreach efforts. and participation in international events.

An important highlight of the 2023-24 season will be Ħolm tal-Milied?, ŻfinMalta’s first ever Christmas production featuring original music performed live by The New Victorians. This production, choreographed by Adriano Bolognino, is a new dance theatre adaptation of the book Ħolm tal-Milied? by Trevor Zahra and has been designed for all the family to enjoy.

Dominic Galea, Chief Executive Officer at the National Agency for the Performing Arts (NAPA), said: “With another packed calendar on the horizon including several international performances in Slovenia, Serbia, Italy and Jersey, ŻfinMalta continues to go from strength to strength. While bringing new productions to the Maltese audience we also continue to work with children and in the community to share the physical and mental benefits that come from dance. It is thanks also to the support of partners like MeDirect that our efforts continue to expand each year.”

As from June 2023 ŻfinMalta forms part of the National Agency for the Performing Arts (NAPA), a new agency formed after the recent amalgamation – on an administrative, legislative and organisational level – of ŻfinMalta, Teatru Malta, and KorMalta.

More information on ŻfinMalta, including the full 2023-23 programme is available at https://www.zfinmalta.org/.

For further details about MeDirect’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, one can visit: https://www.medirect.com.mt/about-us/csr/.