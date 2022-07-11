MeDirect Bank has revamped its brand with a promise of a better customer experience. As part of this new brand positioning, MeDirect aims to bridge the gaps between the old and new models of the banking sector.

Born out of the traditional model and built for the digital age, MeDirect is now taking a step ahead by leveraging a digital investment platform making investments simple and accessible to all. By bringing money solutions to the market in a single and inclusive tool, MeDirect empowers its clients to manage money in their own way.

MeDirect’s new logo

This rebranding initiative is part of the larger transformation plan that aims to position MeDirect as a WealthTech. It embodies the new identity of MeDirect and supports the longer-term delivery of a Wealth SuperApp.

MeDirect is the third-largest banking group in Malta with operations also in Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

In 2019, the group embarked on a transformation journey. Since then, it has shifted its focus from being a credit lender in the international corporate lending space to a pan-European WealthTech leader and a specialised mortgage lending platform.

Alongside this shift in strategy comes a redefined mission: “To be a one-stop-shop for people’s investments and savings and a place where they can manage their money, their way. This means providing our customers with an app they can understand, navigate and trust. This also means making our customers feel included. Listening to them, speaking their language and guiding them forward ‒ so they can make the choices that suit their values and needs.”

Arnaud Denis, chief executive officer of MeDirect Group, said: “The new MeDirect brand encapsulates our mission and enables us to align our identity with our strategy. Changing our branding is not just about changing our logo. A brand should portray how an organisation makes people feel.

“We aim to make investing simple and accessible for all”

“At MeDirect we care about the way we express ourselves and how that comes across to our customers and the outside world. The financial world is not necessarily simple but the MeDirect app is. With our digital investment platform, we aim to make investing simple and accessible for all.”

Denis continued: “While MeDirect has always been customer-centric, we now offer our clients the tools necessary to empower them to navigate the complexity of the financial world and make them feel capable and in control, with confidence. With these tools, we are shifting our customers’ perception of banking from ‘we’ to ‘me’ – my money, my choices.”

“With an outstanding team across the group, including nearly 170 employees in tech and digital channels, we deliver value to our clients by operating with an agile framework as a fintech, yet as stable as other regulated banks. Our clients can feel safe knowing that we are supervised by the European Central Bank, with capital and liquidity ratios well in excess of our regulatory requirements,” Denis said.

Adding to the existing suite of investment services, MeDirect customers can expect more exciting news throughout the coming months. Among the soon-to-be launched new products are a highly anticipated release of an online advisory product and online discretionary portfolio management. Additional features being worked on include virtual and physical card products.

MeDirect provides its clients with the choice of how they want to invest and grow their money, while giving them the possibility to use the app seamlessly for everyday banking needs.

MeDirect aims to be a one-stop shop for people’s investments and savings. The rebranding of the app and the website ensures an easier way to navigate and find the solutions to one’s financial needs.

Alongside this new brand identity, customers can expect a number of new features added to the platform in the coming months and years, which will allow them to manage their money, their way.

