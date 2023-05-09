MeDirect customers can now open a MeManaged account with a minimum investment of just €100. MeManaged is Malta’s first and only online discretionary portfolio management service and is available through the MeDirect mobile app or internet banking.

A discretionary portfolio management service provides an investment strategy based on the profile of each individual customer’s financial goals and risk appetite. This strategy is then entrusted to the global network of financial experts at MeDirect who take care of it diligently and on an ongoing basis, in partnership with BlackRock - the world’s largest asset manager. To open a MeManaged account, customers are asked to complete an intuitive online questionnaire which establishes their investment profile. Based on this individual profile, an investment strategy is specifically assigned.

Those customers who open accounts before June 30, 2023 and opt to invest a minimum of €2,000 will also enjoy the additional benefit of having their accounts topped up by up to €200. More information on MeManaged, including the additional top ups available until June 30, 2023, is available here.

Investors can then opt to continue building their portfolio by investing a minimum of €100 every month. Consequently, customers can continue to build their portfolio and benefit from cost-averaging meaning that they are buying assets at regular intervals, and at different prices, thus providing some protection from market volatility.

The portfolio is fully managed by MeDirect, and customers will receive regular monthly updates on its performance. Customers can also track its performance online through the MeDirect mobile app, or via internet banking, on a 24/7 basis.

Ingrid Micallef, Head of Products and Marketing, at MeDirect Bank said: “Discretionary Portfolio Management has traditionally been a personalised service reserved only for high-net-worth individuals. By using technology and partnering with BlackRock we have fully digitalised this product, making it available to practically everyone. In the weeks and months ahead, MeDirect will continue to launch new initiatives geared towards the democratisation of investment and wealth management products.”

Disclaimer: Terms and conditions for the promotion apply. Offer is valid for a limited time only. MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371) and investment services under the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370).