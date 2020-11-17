MeDirect Bank is organising a third medirectalk investment webinar for 2020 which will be providing an expert overview of the stock markets in view of COVID-19, as well as an analysis of technology equities.

The event will take place online, on Thursday at 6pm and is free of charge. It follows on the successful September’s webinar which focused on investment opportunities in infrastructure assets and the creation of sustainable income.

medirectalk is a series of seminars and webinars organised by MeDirect, featuring several financial experts and asset managers sharing their views on market and investment opportunities.

The upcoming talk is organised by MeDirect Bank Malta, together with Blue Whale Growth Fund. The webinar will start with an overview of the stock markets within the current pandemic crisis and will be followed by the keynote speech of Stephen Yiu, chief investment officer at Blue Whale Capital and lead manager of the Blue Whale Growth Fund. Yiu will be giving his views on technology stocks and an overview of Blue Whale’s approach to stock valuation.

Stephen Yiu, co-founded Blue Whale Capital in 2016, with Peter Hargreaves who is a co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown. Yiu started his career at Hargreaves Lansdown before working with Tim Steer as a co-manager at New Star Asset Management (now Janus Henderson) and Artemis Investment Management. Most recently, he worked under Martin Taylor and Nick Barnes at Nevsky Capital, a global long-short equity hedge fund.

Born in Hong Kong, Yiu grew up in Singapore before completing his education in the UK. A fluent speaker of English, Cantonese and Mandarin, he is truly a global citizen, and with his 15 years of investment experience, is well equipped to manage portfolios in the new global economy.

The Blue Whale Growth Fund is a global equity fund, focusing on large-cap stocks in developed markets. The fund was launched in September 2017 and since inception it is the best performing fund out of 300 in the IA Global sector.

The five-member investment team, led by Yiu, embraces a high conviction, valuation-driven approach to stock selection. At any given point, the fund will be invested into the best 25 to 35 stocks.

The session is an interactive one, and participants will be invited to ask their questions during a 30-minute Q&A session with Yiu. Questions can be submitted via the online platform during the event or sent in advance to registrations@medirect.com.mt

In order to register for this medirectalk, as well as to view past events, visit https://www.medirect.com.mt/invest/medirectalk.