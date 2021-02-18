MeDirect Bank is organising the first medirectalk investment webinar for 2021 with the theme being “Sustainable Investment: investing for a better future”. The event will provide an expert overview of the latest trends and themes in sustainable investments.

The medirectalk event will take place online, on February 25 at 6pm and is free of charge. Medirectalk is a series of seminars and webinars organised by MeDirect, featuring several financial experts and asset managers sharing their views on market and investment opportunities.

The upcoming medirectalk is organised by MeDirect Bank Malta, together with Liontrust, a UK-based specialist fund management company that takes pride in having a distinct culture and approach to running money. Its purpose is to have a positive impact on its investors, stakeholders and society.

The Liontrust Sustainable Investment team has been managing money for the past 20 years since it launched its Sustainable Future (SF) funds in 2001. The 13-strong team’s distinct investment process combines negative and positive screening and identifying the key structural growth trends that will shape the sustainable global economy of the future.

Mike Appleby, fund manager with the Liontrust Sustainable Future Funds, will be the main speaker during the medirectalk webinar. He will be covering the aims and approaches to sustainable investment as well as focus on the demand and performance of sustainable investment funds.

He will be also looking at various themes that help investors find good investments, and will be covering the topic of climate change and how it is impacting the market and investment opportunities. Finally, Appleby will be talking about sustainability reporting, and the session will come to an end with an interactive Q&A session.

Appleby moved to Liontrust in April 2017 with the acquisition of ATI. He started his career in the investment industry in 1992. He joined Aviva Investors in 2004 as a research analyst. He was a fund manager from 2006 to 2010 and was then appointed as head of social responsible investment thematic research. Appleby is responsible for the generation and integration of SRI research into the portfolios. Previously, he attained an MSc in Environmental Management at Imperial College, London.

In order to register for this medirectalk, and to view past events visit https://www.medirect.com.mt/invest/medirectalk.

