MeDirect Bank is organising the first medirectalk investment webinar for 2021 with the theme being ‘Sustainable Investment: investing for a better future’. The event, being held online on February 25, will provide an expert overview of the latest trends and themes in sustainable investments.

Medirectalk is a series of seminars and webinars organised by MeDirect, featuring several financial experts and asset managers sharing their views on market and investment opportunities.

The upcoming webinar is organised by MeDirect Bank Malta, together with Liontrust, a UK-based specialist fund management company that takes pride in having a distinct culture and approach to running money. Its purpose is to have a positive impact on its investors, stakeholders and society.

Appleby will be covering climate change and how it impacts the market and investment opportunities

The Liontrust Sustainable Investment team has been managing money for the past 20 years since it launched its Sustainable Future (SF) funds in 2001. The 13-strong team’s distinct investment process combines negative and positive screening and identifying the key structural growth trends that will shape the sustainable global economy of the future.

Mike Appleby, fund manager with the Liontrust Sustainable Future Funds, will be the main speaker during the medirectalk webinar. He will be covering the aims and approaches to sustainable investment as well as focus on the demand and performance of sustainable investment funds.

He will be also looking at various themes that help investors find good investments and will be covering the topic of climate change and how it is impacting the market and investment opportunities. Finally, Appleby will be talking about sustainability reporting. The session will come to an end with an interactive Q&A session.

The medirectalk event will take place online, on February 25 at 6pm and is free of charge. In order to register for this webinar, as well as to view past events, visit www.medirect.com.mt/invest/medirectalk.