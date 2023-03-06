As political and economic uncertainty continues to impact global markets, MeDirect Bank Malta is partnering with Morningstar, one of the world’s leading investment research firms, to present the latest in the series of medirectalk sessions.

Taking place online on Thursday, March 9 at 6pm, the event will provide investors with the opportunity to gain insights into what to expect this year, how to prepare for the future, which areas to avoid in terms of investments and where to tap opportunities.

The main speaker at this medirectalk will be Mike Coop, Morningstar’s EMEA chief investment officer. Coop will deliver a 40-minute presentation titled ‘How to navigate a shifting landscape?’ which will be followed by a live question and answer session with participants.

Speaking about the webinar, Coop said: “Morningstar group and MeDirect have an ongoing collaboration through which we support the bank’s customers with data and independent in-depth insight and information on global markets and investments. This event will give me the very welcome opportunity to engage directly with MeDirect’s customers. I will be sharing our thoughts on how the extraordinary events of recent years have changed the investment landscape and what they can do to remain on track to achieve their financial goals.”

Morningstar was founded in Chicago in 1984 and is now a billion-dollar company with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. The company aims to give individual investors access to the same information available to financial institutions and professionals so they can take confident investment decisions. Operating in more than 25 countries, Morningstar now provides analysis on more than 600,000 investments.

Ingrid Micallef, head, products and marketing Malta at MeDirect Bank Malta, said: “The medirectalk series is fast approaching its twentieth event. Throughout, we have provided market leading insights and analysis to our clients and investors from a range of global experts. Our mission is to give customers the tools they need to take control of their finances. In an ever changing, complex world, this next medirectalk in collaboration with Morningstar should prove extremely useful to anyone setting out their investment strategy for 2023.”

Medirectalk sessions are free to attend and are open to the public. To register for the March 9 webinar, visit www.medirect.com.mt/invest/medirectalk/.