The Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS) and Hudson Group, a renowned international retailer and distributor specialising in sportswear, officially announced their partnership at a special event held at the Sports Pavilion, St Aloysius College.

This collaboration signifies a groundbreaking alliance that merges academic prowess and sporting accomplishment.

The highlight of the event was the premiere of a captivating promotional video produced by local media company Born Bold, which captures the essence of the MCS-Hudson Group partnership.

The video clip will be used for the second part of the student recruitment campaign. This cutting-edge visual masterpiece embodies both parties’ shared vision of delivering unrivalled sporting experiences and academic opportunities.

