A new agreement between The Mediterranean Culinary Academy and Attard & Co Food Ltd promises to elevate the customer experience across both high-calibre businesses.

Through the partnership agreement, the expert chef instructors at The Mediterranean Culinary Academy will be training the Attard & Co Food sales team to boost their knowledge on the leading importer and distributor’s wide range of products. Meanwhile, Attard & Co Food will ensure that students following the Academy’s popular cooking courses have access to the highest quality ingredients and a larger selection of high-end catering equipment.

“Attard & Co Food promotes high-quality brands and we have already been using their products at the Academy over the past four years, such as La Molisana semolina in our pasta dough and various Fiorucci products – so an agreement of this kind makes perfect sense,” said Kurt Mifsud, CEO at The Mediterranean Culinary Academy.

“Much of what we do goes hand-in-hand, with shared values that prioritise quality and sustainable sourcing, so we hope that we can develop this agreement even further in the future.”

The Mediterranean Culinary Academy will train the Attard & Co Food sales team in a series of sessions hosted at the Academy’s recently opened state-of-the-art space in Naxxar. At each session, the Attard & Co Food team will be split into two groups, with one following a presentation on how Attard & Co Food products are sourced, as well as a taste-testing to compare their specific differences with other similar competing brands present in Malta. The other group will follow instruction from MCA’s chefs on cooking using Attard & Co Food products. The two groups are then brought together to collectively share their learnings and results.

“We are delighted to collaborate with The Mediterranean Culinary Academy through this agreement,” said Pierre Pellegrini Petit, Attard & Co Food’s CEO. “Attard & Co Food has been bringing quality products to Malta for more than a century and we continue to thrive with passion and innovation – values also at the heart of The Mediterranean Culinary Academy. Now, the Attard & Co Food team can grow with the help of the Academy’s extraordinary expertise – upping our standards on customer service excellence yet again – while the Academy itself can continue to explore how to prepare and enjoy these high-quality foods in new and exciting ways.”