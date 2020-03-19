The current Covid-19 crisis is encouraging businesses everywhere to think outside the box, and popular local cooking school the Mediterranean Culinary Academy has taken that sentiment to a completely new level with the launch of its recipe box.

Delivered weekly (with contactless delivery available), the MCA recipe box contains everything a household needs to make three fresh, healthy and seasonal dishes in the comfort of their own home.

“Unfortunately we have had to postpone classes for the foreseeable future,” said MCA founder Kurt Mifsud. “But we didn’t want to lose touch with our food-loving community, or stall support for the local product growers that we have developed such a fantastic relationship with since launching the academy in 2017.

“Plus, we understand that most people have quite a lot of time on their hands at the moment, so we saw this as the perfect opportunity to inspire them to get cooking.”

With that in mind, the young team at the MCA cooked up the recipe box, now available at www.mcamalta.com.

Each €30 box contains the ingredients for three tasty recipes to feed two hungry people (with the plan to launch family boxes for larger families within the coming weeks). Boxes will be delivered once a week and the exclusive recipes will be included as recipe sheets within the box, so that users can experiment with them in their own time.

“We’ve created a product that we feel reflects the moment and we hope people will be inspired to cook with new ingredients and to try new recipes,” continued Mifsud, who added that the recipe box packaging will also be plastic free and reusable.

“This is the ideal time for people to discover new cooking techniques or parents to encourage their children into the kitchen, and the MCA team will be on hand to answer any questions home cooks might have,” he added.

The MCA recipe box is available online now and deliveries will start next week. This is not a subscription service and boxes will need to be ordered weekly. To sign up visit www.mcamalta.com.