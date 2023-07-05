L-ewwel Mediterran (The first Mediterranean) is the new summer weekly programme on Campus 103.7, the University of Malta radio station, produced and presented by Dr Karsten Xuereb.

Every week, Dr Xuereb will seek inspiration from the works of the late Prof Sebastiano Tusa, former Superintendent for Underwater Cultural Heritage in Sicily, who sadly passed away in a plane crash while on a mission in Ethiopia in 2019.

Different narratives about the Mediterranean will be spun and followed, weaving a historical as well as a contemporary web of this very creative, conflictual and culturally significant space.

L-ewwel Mediterran airs on 103.7FM, DAB and online every Wednesday at 3pm with a repetition on Friday at 12pm.