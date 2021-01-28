Logistics firm Medserv has been awarded a contract to provide support for a gas production project in Egypt.

Medserv Egypt Oil & Gas Services JSC it will supply materials and warehouse management services for for BP’s drilling and gas production projects in Egypt. It follows an international tender.

The project is expected to contribute towards an improved financial performance of Medserv Egypt Oil & Gas Services JSC, the company said.

It said it is another major step to broaden Medserv’s oil and gas client portfolio within this region and together with already contracted business. It further underpins the company’s business pipeline.

Earlier in January, the company was awarded a two-year contract extension by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited to continue providing shore base management services in Cyprus.

Pursuant to this extension, the company will provide shore base services for further evaluation of Block 10 following the natural gas discovery offshore Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean at the Glaucus-1 well in year 2019.

These services are to be carried out at the company’s base at the DP World facilities in Limassol.