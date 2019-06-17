Medserv has announced that Medserv (Cyprus) Limited has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Cyprus to provide shore base logistics services for drilling activities taking place offshore Cyprus.

The contract duration is for a firm period of one year with options to extend. Medserv (Cyprus) Limited will provide these services from its facilities in the port of Limassol. The award of this contract makes Total the third major international oil company to be working with Medserv in Cyprus, another major step to broaden the group’s oil and gas client portfolio within the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Eni and Total are lining up a multi-well drilling programme off Cyprus. The drilling is expected to begin by the end of this year or early 2020. The two European majors plan to drill five wells, with one probe in each of five blocks.