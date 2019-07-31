The MSE Equity Price Index added 0.41% to 4,839.813 points on Wednesday as five companies trended higher whilst only Lombard finished the day in negative territory. Meanwhile, various other shares ended the day unchanged whilst trading volumes eased to €0.29 million compared to €0.43 million yesterday.

Medserv plc climbed 2.5% to the €1.23 level – the highest since early February 2018 – on activity totalling 25,100 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc regained its near three-month high of €10.50 (+1.9%) across 2,212 shares. The Board of Directors of Farsons is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 25 September to consider and approve the interim financial statements covering the six-month period ended 31 July 2019. The Directors will also be considering the distribution of an interim dividend.

Malta International Airport plc advanced by 1.4% to regain the €7.50 level across 10,210 shares.

Also amongst the larger companies by market capitalisation, GO plc moved 0.9% higher to €4.42 albeit on just 1,100 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was Malita Investments plc with a surge of 3.5% to the €0.895 level across 11,500 shares.

Within the same segment, MIDI plc (€0.61), Malta Properties Company plc (€0.68) and Plaza Centres plc (€1.03) all traded unchanged on low volumes.

Similarly, BMIT Technologies plc (5,585 shares) and International Hotel Investments plc (2,000 shares) remained at €0.53 and €0.805 respectively.

Ten deals totalling 52,000 shares left the equity of RS2 Software plc unchanged at the €1.90 level.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc traded flat at the €1.14 level across 20,331 shares whilst Lombard Bank Malta plc eased by 0.9% to the €2.20 level on 4,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s drop by a further 0.15% to a four-week low of 1,170.429 points. Movements in sovereign euro bond yields remained volatile ahead of tomorrow’s conclusion of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Most analysts are expecting the ECB to announce fresh monetary stimulus in order to address weak economic dynamics and disappointing inflationary trends.

