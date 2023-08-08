Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has returned to his tennis heaven with the summer hardcourt season starting Monday in North America at the Toronto Masters.

The world number three is seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, with the Serb leaving it late to prepare for the US Open which begins August 28.

“I feel great on the hardcourt, my game suits it,” Medvedev, 27, said in the tournament run-up. “But it’s easy to lose also - there are so many guys who want to win.”

Medvedev, with 20 career titles, has earned half of them on his preferred outdoor hardcourts.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com