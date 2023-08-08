Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has returned to his tennis heaven with the summer hardcourt season starting Monday in North America at the Toronto Masters.

The world number three is seeded second behind Carlos Alcaraz due to the absence of Novak Djokovic, with the Serb leaving it late to prepare for the US Open which begins August 28. 

“I feel great on the hardcourt, my game suits it,” Medvedev, 27, said in the tournament run-up.  “But it’s easy to lose also - there are so many guys who want to win.”

Medvedev, with 20 career titles, has earned half of them on his preferred outdoor hardcourts.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.