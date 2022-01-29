Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of US$12,000 Saturday following his extraordinary outburst at the chair umpire during his semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

The Russian world number two was handed two fines by Tennis Australia -- $8,000 for a “visible obscenity” and $4,000 for “unsportsmanlike conduct”.

His four-set win over Tsitsipas sealed his second consecutive Australian final appearance, but it was his bewildering rant at chair umpire Jaume Campistol that dominated post-match talk.

“Are you mad? Are you mad? (Tsitsipas’s) father can coach every point?” Medvedev screamed at Campistol.

“Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta