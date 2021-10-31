US Open champion Daniil Medvedev says he is willing to play in the Australian Open but would not commit himself to doing so with only players vaccinated against Covid being allowed to compete.

The 25-year-old Russian said he agrees with world number one Novak Djokovic and that medical records should be confidential and private.

It looks all but certain that only those players who have been vaccinated will be allowed to compete in the first Grand Slam of the season which gets underway in Melbourne on January 17.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta