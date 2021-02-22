Daniil Medvedev broke into the top three for the first time in Monday’s ATP rankings, while Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev shot up 72 places after his shock run to the Australian Open semi-finals.

Medvedev finished runner-up at a Grand Slam for the second time as he was swept aside by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final in Melbourne, the Serb collecting his 18th major title.

Former US Open finalist Medvedev switched spots with Dominic Thiem, who slipped to fourth after he was demolished by Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the last 16.

