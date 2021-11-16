Russia’s Danil Medvedev cracked a broad, winning smile after edging Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (8-6) in a tense ATP finals encounter Tuesday.

The pale and serious looking Medvedev missed two match points after struggling from 4-2 down to 6-4 up in what was a see-saw final tie break that he described post-match as ‘amazing’.

“I wanted to do something brave at 6-5,” he said allowing himself to smile of his double slip.

“But that was a match to remember, just amazing,” said Zverev, who beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in his openiong round robin encounter.

