Daniil Medvedev said on Wednesday it was “great news” that Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at this year’s US Open, where he will be defending the title.

The Russian world number one will be forced to sit out Wimbledon after the grass-court Grand Slam event banned him and his compatriots and Belarusians due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But on Tuesday, the US Open organisers announced players from the two nations would be able to feature at Flushing Meadows, competing under neutral flags.

Wimbledon gets underway on June 27, with the US Open starting on August 29.

