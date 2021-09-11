Daniil Medvedev is getting tired of losing Grand Slam finals after dropping a pair and he’s hoping the third time is charmed when he plays in Sunday’s US Open final.

The 25-year-old Russian advanced to his second final on the New York hardcourts in three years on Friday by defeating Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Medvedev dropped the 2019 US Open final to Rafael Nadal and lost February’s Australian Open final to world number one Novak Djokovic — the man he’ll face on Sunday.

“The more you lose something, the more you want to win it, the more you want to gain it and take it,” Medvedev said.

