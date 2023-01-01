Daniil Medvedev on Sunday admitted he would rather be playing at the mixed teams United Cup than the Adelaide International, but the Russian intends to make the most of the season-opening event.

The Monte Carlo-based world number seven and his compatriots are unable to compete in the ATP-WTA United Cup in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev said it was disappointing, but there was nothing he could do.

“I would definitely prefer to play the United Cup,” said the Adelaide third seed behind Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“We would definitely be good favourites. But it is what it is, and I’m happy to be here in Adelaide playing in this tournament.

