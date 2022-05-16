Daniil Medvedev said he was ready and raring to go as he returns from a hernia operation, tuning up for next week’s French Open on the Geneva clay.

The world number two underwent surgery last month after losing in the quarter-finals in Miami, missing the early clay-court season.

“It’s never been easy for me on a clay court to start good straight away. So even one tournament is going to be good to prepare,” he told reporters late Sunday.

“I’m feeling good physically, I’m feeling ready.”

